11 flood warnings and 21 alerts in place for Yorkshire as heavy rain continues

Flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire after the wet Easter weather and the continuation of heavy rain caused river levels to rise.
11 flood warnings are in place for the region, with 21 flood alerts also being issued.
The River Aire at Allerton Ings has reached its peak level in Castleford, while immediate action is required for residents who live next to the River Ouse in York which burst its banks on Tuesday, with the worst threat coming this (Wednesday) evening.
Full list of of Yorkshire flood warnings:
River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment
River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
River Hull and Holderness Drain at Tickton and Weel
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York - Riverside properties
River Ouse at York - St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith
River Swale at Kirby Wiske
River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
Westlands Drain at Hedon
Full list of flood alerts in Yorkshire:
Burstwick and Keyingham Drains
Holderness Drain
Lower River Ancholme
Lower River Derwent
Lower River Nidd
Lower River Swale
Lower River Ure
North Holderness
River Aire Upper catchment
River Don Lower catchment
River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
River Hull Central Catchment
River Hull Upper Catchment
River Rye
River Wiske
Tidal River Aire catchment
Tidal River Ouse
Tidal River Wharfe
Upper River Derwent
Upper River Nidd
Upper River Ouse
Wide parts of the UK were affected by rain and snow over the bank holiday weekend, sparking a rise in water levels.
Nationally, the Environment Agency has issued 177 flood warnings, with 26 of them urging "immediate action".
The West Midlands, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire,Yorkshire and the North East were among the worst affected areas.
On Tuesday morning, York's 16.5 tonne Foss Barrier was lowered in an attempt to combat the rising water level where the river joins the Ouse.
The Environment Agency released a warning for properties along the Ouse, which burst its banks, stating that flooding was expected and that immediate action was required.