11 flood warnings and 21 alerts in place for Yorkshire as heavy rain continues

Flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire after the wet Easter weather and the continuation of heavy rain caused river levels to rise.

11 flood warnings are in place for the region, with 21 flood alerts also being issued.

Flood warnings in place

The River Aire at Allerton Ings has reached its peak level in Castleford, while immediate action is required for residents who live next to the River Ouse in York which burst its banks on Tuesday, with the worst threat coming this (Wednesday) evening.

Full list of of Yorkshire flood warnings:

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

River Hull and Holderness Drain at Tickton and Weel

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - Riverside properties

River Ouse at York - St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith

River Swale at Kirby Wiske

River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park

Westlands Drain at Hedon

Full list of flood alerts in Yorkshire:

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Holderness Drain

Lower River Ancholme

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Nidd

Lower River Swale

Lower River Ure

North Holderness

River Aire Upper catchment

River Don Lower catchment

River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

River Hull Central Catchment

River Hull Upper Catchment

River Rye

River Wiske

Tidal River Aire catchment

Tidal River Ouse

Tidal River Wharfe

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Nidd

Upper River Ouse

Wide parts of the UK were affected by rain and snow over the bank holiday weekend, sparking a rise in water levels.

Nationally, the Environment Agency has issued 177 flood warnings, with 26 of them urging "immediate action".

The West Midlands, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire,Yorkshire and the North East were among the worst affected areas.

On Tuesday morning, York's 16.5 tonne Foss Barrier was lowered in an attempt to combat the rising water level where the river joins the Ouse.

The Environment Agency released a warning for properties along the Ouse, which burst its banks, stating that flooding was expected and that immediate action was required.