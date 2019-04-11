Carveries

11 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, but like to have the option of choosing what exactly you get on your plate when eating out, a carvery is a great way of being able to do this.

Yorkshire has a multitude of places which offer delicious carveries. These are 11 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor.

"Best carvery in Yorkshire! The meat here is the best carvery meat ever! The beef is the best! Delicious sides with creamed cabbage with bacon, cauliflower cheese, carrots, amazing Yorkshire puddings."

1. Chequers Inn Restaurant & Carvery - Bishop Thornton, Harrogate

Called in here to try the carvery the food was piping hot and the veg was cooked to perfection the cauliflower cheese was fab all the staff were brilliant.

2. The 6 Acres - Bradford, West Yorkshire

So we opted for a carvery & so glad we did! The meat, we had the beef & ham was to die for! One of the best carvery's I've ever had! Will definitely visit again if we are in the area again.

3. Pear Tree Farm, Dining & Carvery - York, North Yorkshire

Visited today for a family Sunday lunch and it was excellent. This is a no nonsense carvery with great food and at a reasonable price.

4. The George Carvery & Hotel - Harrogate, North Yorkshire

