11 people rescued after fire breaks out at block flats in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) crews were called to the building in Brook Hill at 3.30am today, after the stairwell caught fire.
They used ladders to get people to safety and no one was injured.
The fire was extinguished and an investigation into the cause is now underway.
In a statement, SYFR said: “Several fire crews were called out to a three storey block of flats at 3:30am on Brook Hill, Sheffield. The fire was in the stairwell area.
“Firefighters rescued around 11 people from their flats - some via ladders.
“An investigation into the fire will take place today (Friday) to determine the cause of the fire.”
Jass Singh, a 35-year-old warehouse worker who lives in the block with his three-month-old baby, said it was "a big shock".
He told The Sheffield Star: "The woman on the phone asked if everyone was okay, and that if you are not close to the fire, to stay where you are, so we did. She was with us on the phone for around 40 minutes making sure we were okay.”