19-year-old man suffers serious injuries after being hit by taxi in Leeds

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was hit by a taxi in Leeds.

The incident happened on Woodhouse Lane at 4.30am on Saturday, March 2.

Woodhouse Lane.

The man was said to be crossing the road approximately 300 yards from Hyde Park corner.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The man driving the taxi was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and remains in custody. He has been released under investigation.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 13190111728

