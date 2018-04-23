20ft war horse sculpture rides 200 miles to Featherstone

A 20ft war horse sculpture has ridden into Featherstone - after a mammoth 200 mile journey.

The majestic four-tonne piece of art made its way from Bristol to the town on the back of a trailer today before being lifted by a crane into its new home at Mill Pond Meadow.

The sculpture.

It stands tall above 353 trees, each one commemorating each of the Featherstone men who lost their lives during the First World War.

The sculpture, designed by Bristol artists Cod Steaks and the brainchild of Featherstone Town Council, has been created in honour of the fallen in the centenary year of the end of the conflict.

It also pays tribute to the role horses played in the town’s farming and mining past.

Mayor of Featherstone Coun Margaret Isherwood said: “We wanted something to stand out and to be special to remember what all these men have done.

The war horse is lowered into place.

“It pays testament to the sacrifice that they made.”It’s an amazing feeling to have the horse unveiled.

“It’s been a long journey but to now have it here and stood for the people of Featherstone to come and see is amazing.

“I think it enhances the whole town.

“I think this will attract people in. There’s already people from outside the area on about coming to see it.”

The idea for the war horse was first suggested in 2014, as plans to mark the 100th anniversary of the war were put in place.

Local schoolchildren researched soldiers from the area who lost their lives in the conflict, before the memorial trees were planted.

Plans for the sculpture, entitled War Horse, A Place of Peace To Be Together, were then drawn up, and have been made possible with a £50,000 grant from funding body WREN.

Featherstone councillor Graham Isherwood said: “It is absolutely fabulous, words cannot describe it. It’s unique. It is the only one in the world.

“Everyone is enthusiastic about it and hoping it will bring people into Featherstone.

“It’s our version of the Angel of the North.”

Plans are now being finalised for a Featherstone app, taking people from the war horse, on a trail of the town’s historic and cultural sites.

It is hoped it will be up and running in the summer.