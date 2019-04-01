79-year-old man missing from Pontefract

A 79-year-old man is currently missing from his home in Pontefract.

Dennis Teal was last seen at 1pm on Monday, April 1 walking towards Hemsworth.

Mr Teal has grey hair and had a blue back pack with him and blue walking boots on.

West Yorkshire Police issued their appeal on Twitter at about 7.45pm today (Monday).

Police have asked anyone with information or sightings to ring 101 and quote log 1313