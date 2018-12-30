86-year-old dies in hospital after being knocked down crossing A61 near Ripon

Have your say

A pensioner has died in hospital following a collision with a van as she crossed the A61 Harrogate Road.

The 86-year-old was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, but died in the early hours of Saturday morning from her injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision with a white Citroen Berlingo van which occurred at 4.50pm, Friday December 28, opposite Quarry Moor Park Road in Ripon.

It is believed she was crossing the road from the bus stop, when the accident happened.

Anyone who was travelling along the road at the time of the collision, who may have witnessed the collision itself or captured dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact officers.

Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Matthew Tanfield or email matthew.tanfield@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk-

You can also contact the Major Collision Investigation Team directly on 01609 643185, please quote reference 12180240825.