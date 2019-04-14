A new cat cafe called The Cat's Whiskers is opening in York this month

York will get its first cat cafe this month - here's all you need to know about The Cat's Whiskers.

Where is it?

York's first cat cafe will be located on Goodramgate, in premises that have stunning views of York Minster.

When does it open?

Later this month (April) - its opening has been delayed slightly by renovation work, so a firm date hasn't been given yet.

How many cats will live there?

Around 12 - two of whom are black cats. It's not yet known whether they'll be up for adoption by customers, as is the case in some cat cafes. They've come from a cat rescue charity based in Escrick, near York.

What is the lay-out of the cafe?

There is a cattery on the top floor which will be out-of-bounds to customers. There will be two large 'mingling' areas across both floors where people can interact with the cats. There will be a reception area and gift shop on the ground floor, which the cats won't be allowed into for safety reasons.

What about the food and drink?

Unlike at some cat cafes, there's no obligation to eat if you want to visit the cats. Tea, coffee and cakes - sourced from a bakery in Pocklington and made away from the premises - will be on sale. The cats can't access the kitchen.

How much is entry?

Entry is £7 per person. A loyalty card scheme will also be set up.

Who can visit?

Visitor numbers will be limited at busy times. Unlike other cat cafes which welcome children, no under-10s are allowed in case they distress the cats.

What are the opening hours?

They haven't been confirmed yet, but the cafe will be closed on Tuesdays, when deep cleaning will take place every week.

Who is the owner of The Cat's Whiskers?

Lily Cole - no, not that one! Lily has been looking for open a cat cafe in York for three years, and has been sourcing suitable premises. She was previously a call handler in North Yorkshire Police's force control room.

Are there any other cat cafes in Yorkshire?

Kitty Cafe Leeds opened in 2017 and has been a huge success. It operates in a different way to The Cat's Whiskers - customers book a slot in advance and pay an entry fee, but are then given a table and are expected to order drinks or food. Children are allowed. Sheffield and Hull also have cat cafes.

For updates, visit The Cat's Whiskers' Facebook page here.

