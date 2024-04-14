A1 crash South Shields FC: 17 people taken to hospital after crash involving minibus of football supporters
National Highways said there had been a “serious collision involving an overturned vehicle” which closed the A1 near Darrington on Saturday afternoon (April 13).
At least 15 people were confirmed injured and taken to different hospitals in Yorkshire.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the minibus had numerous people on board and confirmed 15 had been injured and taken to different hospitals in the area.
There are no reported fatalities at this time according to emergency services.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service called and then stood down a major incident.
The service said it was under “extreme pressure” because of the crash on Saturday – which followed a match between South Shields FC and Tamworth.
South Shields FC said supporters of the club were on board the minibus.
The team competes in the National League North, the sixth level of the English football league system.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the team said: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.
“At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering.”
UPDATE 2.15PM
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said 17 people had been injured.
Seven of those suffered serious injuries, police confirmed.
In a statement, the force said: “Shortly after 7pm (13/04), a number of calls were received reporting a minibus had overturned on the Northbound carriageway near junction 40 with passengers inside.“The collision involved a black Skoda Fabia and an Iris single decker minibus.“Initial enquiries suggest there is a third vehicle involved, a white car, which has not yet been identified.“There were 17 people injured and taken to hospital for treatment, with seven of those are thought to have suffered serious injuries.“Enquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision remain ongoing with officers from the Roads Policing Unit.“Anyone with information including dash cam footage relating to the collision or the unidentified white car, who has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the livechat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240197597.“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
