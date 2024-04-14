National Highways said there had been a “serious collision involving an overturned vehicle” which closed the A1 near Darrington on Saturday afternoon (April 13).

At least 15 people were confirmed injured and taken to different hospitals in Yorkshire.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the minibus had numerous people on board and confirmed 15 had been injured and taken to different hospitals in the area.

There are no reported fatalities at this time according to emergency services.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service called and then stood down a major incident.

The service said it was under “extreme pressure” because of the crash on Saturday – which followed a match between South Shields FC and Tamworth.

South Shields FC said supporters of the club were on board the minibus.

The team competes in the National League North, the sixth level of the English football league system.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the team said: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.

“At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering.”

UPDATE 2.15PM

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said 17 people had been injured.

Seven of those suffered serious injuries, police confirmed.