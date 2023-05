The A63 in East Yorkshire is closed in both directions after an HGV truck smashed through the barrier and overturned shedding its load.

An HGV tipper truck crossed from the westbound carriageway to the eastbound carriageway near Brough and spilled its load of limestone.

National Highways said the barrier on the carriageway has been damaged and an assessment of the structure is due to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA said two cars had also been involved in the accident between the A1034 and Welton Road around 10.25am.

The A63 has been closed in both directions