A64 crash: Yorkshire police dealing with a serious road traffic collision on major road near Buckles Inn that links Leeds, York and Scarborough
The Yorkshire police are dealing with a serious road traffic collision (RTC) on the A64 road near Buckles Inn.
North Yorkshire Police has announced a traffic alert following a crash on a major road that links Leeds, York and Scarborough.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re currently dealing with a serious RTC on the A64 near the Buckles Inn.
“The collision is on the westbound carriageway and the road is currently blocked.
“Traffic is building and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
The reference number is: NYP-24032024-0310.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.