An 87-year-old man from Leeds has died after mounting the pavement and crashing into two parked vehicles.

The man was the driver of a silver Audi A3 which crashed at around 9:45am today (December 23). He was given medical assistance at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly after. The incident occurred in the A65 Bradford Road in Menston, close to the junction with Cow Hill.

Police are now appealing for information that may assist the investigation.

“The Audi driver, an 87-year-old man from Leeds, was given medical assistance at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later. Anyone who witnessed the collision or can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 416 of 23 December.