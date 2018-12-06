A650 in Shipley reopens after three-vehicle crash

The A650 Bingley Road in Shipley has now reopened after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

The accident, shortly after 7am, brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill in the Nab Wood area and blocked both sides of the road from New Close Road to Saltaire Road.

Bus routes had to be diverted away from the scene.

The crash involved a white Vauxhall van, a white BMW X1 and a blue BMW 520.

It only resulted in minor injuries, according to police.

The road reopened at 9.37am.