Actress Kate Willoughby to perform suffragette speech to female farming audience

Actress and writer Kate Willoughby will perform suffragette Emily Wilding Davison’s powerful call to action speech to an all-female farming audience in North Yorkshire last this month.

Ms Willoughby, inset, who has farming roots in the region, is lined up as guest speaker for an event organised by the Women in Farming Network, part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, at Brymor Ice Cream Parlour in Jervaulx, near Masham.

The actress is known for productions which put the spotlight on ordinary, brave and extraordinary women. She focused on Ms Davison for a play entitled To Freedom’s Cause, which premiered at Bolton Castle and was performed in the House of Commons where it proved to be the catalyst for the #Emilymatters initiative highlighting the suffragette to inspire and motivate women to vote.

Kate Dale, the co-ordinator of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network, who has organised Ms Willoughby’s guest appearance at Brymor on November 28 at 6pm, said: “Kate’s presentation will be a timely reminder of all that has gone before and an opportunity for us to consider our roles as farming faces its own period of significant change.”

Ms Willoughby said she was thrilled to at the event, adding: “I believe we have much to learn today from the courage, creativity and persistence of Emily Wilding Davison and her suffrage sisters.

“My talk will include a performance of her call to action speech to future generations, from To Freedom’s Cause, which includes: ‘Keep pushing until women and men are equal. When no child is told that she is not worthy, that her voice simply doesn’t matter, because she is a girl.’”

Tickets for her guest appearance are on sale priced £15 including refreshments. To book a place, contact Ms Dale on kated@yas.co.uk or 07912 495604.