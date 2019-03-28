Aerial pictures show scale of damage and clean up after major Halifax lorry crash
These pictures have captured the scale of the Halifax lorry crash this morning and the clean up operation underway.
Photographer Gary Brown (www.rotorgraph.co.uk) has taken the stunning aerial pictures showing the crash scene and clean up operation. The crash happened just before 6am this morning and roads are still closed because of the overturned lorry.
The overturned lorry that crashed this morning at Stump Cross in Halifax
