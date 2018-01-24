Agency that can find the perfect location

A pair of entrepreneurs have launched a locations agency, which finds residential locations for filming and photography shoots across Yorkshire.

Lifestyle Locations is the brainchild of Leeds-based Louise Bates and Clare Armitage. The pair have already developed a portfolio of locations, which are showcased on their website, from which production managers, photographers and both advertising and media agencies can select their ideal location for a shoot.

Ms Bates said: “There is huge demand for quality residential locations in which to host film or photography shoots for everything from advertisements to TV dramas.

“We want to supply the best range of options across Yorkshire primarily, with plans to expand the portfolio of locations into the North West as the business grows.”

Clients can search for properties via the new website for the key features they are looking for.

The website offers everything from grand Victorian period properties to homes with modern open-plan interiors.

Ms Armitage said the business has “carefully considered” its pricing strategy to ensure that the locations are both affordable and attractive to clients.

She said: “We pride ourselves on our relationship management and making the process as streamlined and straightforward as possible for both clients and location owners. We have combined our knowledge of the locations industry, marketing and great relationship management with our passion for interiors. We are very excited about the future.”

Ms Bates previously worked as a location scout and relationship manager in the industry while Ms Armitage’s background is in business partnering and human resources management within large blue-chip companies.