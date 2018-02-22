Airedale Group targets new markets following eight-figure package

Kitchen firm The Airedale Group is looking towards developing more products and services after securing an eight-figure funding packahe.

The Bradford-based firm said it wants to enter new markets as part of an ambitious growth strategy which is being funded by HSBC.

The funding package from the bank will see it enter new markets as well as developing new products and services. A spokesperson said the business will also be well-positioned to respond quickly to any new opportunities.

The Airedale Group has been supplying, manufacturing and servicing commercial kitchens across the UK for over 30 years. The company provides integrated design, construction and maintenance. Clients currently range from healthcare, education and retail business, to hotels and care home firms.

Rob Bywell, chief executive for The Airedale Group, said: “We’ve worked with HSBC for over five years, and we’re delighted to extend this working relationship. We’ve always embraced an approach of providing the best possible services whilst maintaining real cost savings for the customer. The HSBC funding package will enable us to grow without compromising these core values.”

Tom Sikora, HSBC relationship director for West and South Yorkshire, said: “The Airedale Group are market leaders in their sector and we’re proud to play a key part in their growth. We’re confident our funding can help the business develop and look forward to working with Rob and the team in the future.”

HSBC Bank was advised by DLA Piper while Schofield Sweeney advised for The Airedale Group.