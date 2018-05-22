Anger after Harry and Meghan dolls beheaded at Doncaster children's nursery

Yobs who beheaded mannequins of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside a Doncaster children's nursery have been blasted as 'mindless.'

The dolls, part of a display to mark Saturday's Royal Wedding, were smashed by the thugs at Sprotbrough's Apple Tree Nursery just hours after the couple had tied the knot at Windsor Castle.

The dolls before they were vandalised.

Nursery deputy manager Linda Watson described the destruction as "mindless vandalism" and said: "It's really upsetting.

"The children had spent all week helping to make them and it is awful that someone can do something like this. It just makes me really upset."

More than 80 children at the nursery in Main Street had spent the weeks leading up to the wedding making outfits and costumes and the dolls of the Royal couple were the centrepiece of the display which had been left untouched in the week leading up to Saturday's ceremony.

But Linda was tipped off that the dolls had had their head ripped off late on Saturday night - and they were later found dumped in a nearby pub beer garden, along with a bouquet of flowers and a stuffed toy Corgi dog that had also been part of the display.

Added Linda: "We've heard that the people who did it had been drinking and then after they had smashed up the display, got on a bus out of the village and headed home."

She said: "We like creating displays around topical events and the response has been fantastic. People have been stopping and taking pictures and people have been waving as they have gone past on the bus.

"The kids have been really excited about it. Fortunately, none of them saw the damage as I was able to go and take it down on Sunday before the nursery re-opened on Monday morning otherwise they would have been really upset."

"It is quite shocking when you think about it that there are people out there who can do things like this."

But she said that the nursery won't be put off planning future displays and that children were already preparing for the Sprotbrough Scarecrow Festival later this year.

"We will still do displays," she added. "But next time I won't be so trusting and we will just have to take them in at night."