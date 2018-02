Have your say

A CORONER'S officer is appealing for friends or relatives of a man who has died at his home in Leeds to get in touch.

Thomas Henry Bamford, 68, who lived in the Hyde Park area of Leeds, died at his home address on February 12.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Any friends or relatives are asked to call coroner's officer Mandy Sampson on 01924 292301