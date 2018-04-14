Appeal after pedestrian is hit by a car in west Leeds

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Pudsey.

The 60-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance following the incident yesterday (Friday) at around 10:40am on Radcliffe Lane which involved a white Jaguar.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the incident, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward, including any motorists with dash-cam footage that may help enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 6100 Beecham police via 101 quoting 13180173571.