Arc looking to inspire Leeds city centre with Box venue

Bar group Arc Inspirations is expanding its Headingley venue, The Box, into Leeds city centre, after signing a lease on 7,000 sq ft of space at Goodbard House on Infirmary Street.

Arc Inspirations is currently fitting out the ground and lower ground floor unit as part of a £1.4m investment at the building which is owned by development company Rushbond.

The 150-cover venue will employ a 50-strong team and offer a Shuffle-Box area, electronic darts, show live sports and a tap room for private functions and corporate events.

Richard Baker, from Rushbond, said: “Goodbard House is a magnificent 1905 Edwardian building that is well-known for its attractive façade and this will be complemented by an exceptional fit-out and striking new interior which is set to be a key feature of this new bar. Arc Inspirations owns and operates some of the most successful and popular bars and restaurants in Leeds, so there’s no doubt the Box will be a fantastic new addition for both Leeds city centre’s office core and Goodbard House. This ‘Hotel de Ville’ art nouveau style building is once again being re-imagined as a key hospitality offering for the city.”

Arc Inspirations operates a number of brands including Manahatta, Banyan Bar & Kitchen and the Box. This latest opening will be the second Box site in Leeds, joining the existing bar in Headingley, and is in close proximity to its Banyan Bar and Kitchen and Manahatta sites.

Martin Wolstencroft, inset, from Arc, said: “We are thrilled to announce the evolution of our exciting and growing brand, the Box.

“We’re a forward-thinking local business that is tuned into the latest trends and consumer demands. We’re not wedded to a concept and have put considerable time, effort and investment in creating an experiential space that offers a little something for everyone.

“We’ve taken the elements our customers love and worked to broaden its appeal by introducing a range of entertainment and activities, plus incorporating locally sourced, quality ingredients to our menus for like-minded customers and young professionals seeking quality experiences.”