Archbishop of York's Armistice message: A special prayer for Remembrance by Dr John Sentamu

TO mark the centenary of the Armistice, the Archbishop of York has written a special prayer to commemorate the silencing of the guns 100 years ago as World War One came to an end.

Dr John Sentamu also hopes that memorial events, and community tributes, to the fallen will “spur us on to pray and build reconciliation, justice, and truth throughout the world”.

Here is the text of the Archbishop’s prayer for peace as he presided over the planting of a yew tee in the grounds of Bishopthorpe Palace, his official residence in York, to support the Royal British Legion's 100th Great War Anniversary tree planting campaign.

'God of heaven and earth as we wear our poppies from Flanders Fields, we remember solemnly before you the men and women who gave their lives in the cause of peace, and those who bear today the wounds of war. Spur us on to pray and build reconciliation, justice, and truth throughout the world until your Kingdom comes on earth as in heaven. We offer this prayer in the company of Christ, the Prince of peace. Amen.'

