Are Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys poised to announce an autumn UK tour?

After a four year hiatus Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys are back having announced a string of live dates and a new album in the pipeline.

The four-piece are set to make their long-awaited live return on May 5 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

This is followed by shows in Berlin, Rome and Paris at the end of May and beginning of June and then a string of festival appearances across Europe and North America throughout June, July and August.

So far the band have announced 36 live dates for summer 2018 but only one of these is in the UK - at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on July 1.

This has led to speculation as to when the band will tour the UK.

Given the fact the band are commited to playing dozens of shows across the continent and in America this summer it seems highly likely that a UK tour is planned for the autumn.

Arctic Monkeys' last full UK tour took place during the back end of 2013, although they also made some festival appearances during 2014.

Their last live show to date was in Rio Janiero on November 15 2014.

The dates announced for 2018 so far also throw up the intriguing possibility that the band could play some intimate, low-key warm-up gigs in the UK in May. There is a gap of more than two weeks between their first show in LA on May 5 and their second scheduled gig of the year in Berlin on May 22.

Last month The Star reported that promoter SJM Concerts had lodged a licensing application with the Sheffield Council to stage events in Hillsborough Park 'for a maximum of four dates during the month of September, during the hours 4pm and 10.30pm'.

This led to speculation that Arctic Monkeys were set for some huge homecoming shows. That application has since been withdrawn.



