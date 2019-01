Have your say

Armed officers were drafted in to arrest a man who was making threats of violence in Farnley.

Police were called to Bawn Avenue at around 4.37pm yesterday (Sunday) after getting a report that a man was making threats of violence.

Several police vehicles and teams were sent to the area.

A spokesperson said a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident while enquiries were carried out and that he has since been released from custody.