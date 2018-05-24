Army bomb disposal team carry out controlled explosion after device found in Snaith

AN Army bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion after an unidentified device was found at a property on High Street in Snaith near Goole today.

Humberside Police said the explosive ordnance team removed the unidentified ordnance device earlier today (Thurs May 24) and carried out a controlled explosion at another location.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The road has been re-opened after being closed earlier for public safety. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this."