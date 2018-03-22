Arrests after burglaries in Leeds

Police have highlighted a number of arrests that took place this week in connection with burglaries across west Leeds.

Officers said two men from Armley were were arrested in connection with a "commercial burglary" in the Calverley area on Monday.

They have been released on bail so officers can obtain statements and forensic enquiries.

A third male is now being sought after police were called overnight on Monday.

In a social media post, officers also said today that three men have been arrested after police discovered a vehicle "on false plates".

Two of those arrested have been charged with five burglaries, including two in Bramley, according to police.

The person arrested in connection with the vehicle has been bailed.