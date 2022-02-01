Ash Green school fire: Halifax residents speak of 'massive flames, crackling and popping' and 'devastating' impact on community

Curtis Cato, 23 and from Mixenden, said he had seen "massive flames".

"As you go around it, you can here it crackling popping," he added.

"The street and area is blocked off by easily over 40 emergency services including police and ambulances.

The blaze at Ash Green School's upper site tonight. Photo by Curtis Cato

"The kids will love the school. They had everything - outdoor playground for the kids, football courts."

Many have been sharing their shock and sadness at the news on the Courier's Facebook page.

Deborah Crowther said: "This is awful and truly devastating, so sad for the kiddies ,families and teachers. I hope everyone is safe."

Julia Jane said: "So very sad to hear this. Heartfelt thoughts to all the staff, children families and community."

Chris Martin said: "It's devastating to see this. I hope everyone is safe and well."

Meantime Holy Nativity Church has said it will be open from 9am tomorrow for anyone who needs support.

And The Calderdale Early Years and Childcare team have said they will be available tomorrow to help with finding childcare for families who need it.