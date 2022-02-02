Ash Green school fire: Thousands raised already for blaze-hit school

Set up only 12 hours ago, the online appeal has collected £2,820 so far for Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden.

Donations have been pouring in from people keen to help after the upper site on Clough Lane was left badly damaged by the blaze.

Generations of families have gone there and it has been described as the heart of the community.

The fire at Ash Green Primary School in Halifax last night. Photo by Curtis Cato.

Collection buckets have also been placed in Morrisons in Illingworth, Halifax.

To donate to the fundraiser click HERE

Holy Nativity Church is open until 5pm today offering support to the community.