Online fashion firm A​sos ​has hosted an event with the British High Commission in Mauritius to discuss ways of tackling modern slavery in the global supply chain.​ ​

Organised as part of A​sos​’ modern slavery commitments​, the event ​was attended by​ fashion brands ​such as​ Adidas, zLabels, Puma, Woolworths and Whistles, ​which ​all manufactur​e​ on the island.​

Last year A​sos​ released its first Modern Slavery Statement in line with UK legislation, in which it demonstrated its commitment to eradicating modern slavery from its supply chain. Following reviews of all 11 factories in A​sos​’ Mauritian supply chain with labour rights organisation Verité, Mauritius was highlighted in the statement as an area of risk with evidence of systemic labour violations including debt bondage linked to the recruitment of migrant workers.

Simon Platts, ​s​ourcing ​d​irector​ at​ A​sos​, said​:​ “We’re grateful for the support of the British High Commission, the Mauritian and Bangladeshi governments and the many other speakers and guests attending today’s event.

​"​The hope is that by sharing experience and expertise, we can encourage efforts to prevent exploitation during recruitment, and engage governments to effectively enforce legislation to protect migrant workers.

​"​Ultimately we believe this collective approach will help to protect the rights of workers in Mauritius, particularly those who are most vulnerable.”

The British High Commission ​supported the event as part of the UK’s agenda to tackle ​m​odern ​s​lavery, ​which is ​a top foreign policy priority for Prime Minister Theresa May.

British High Commissioner Keith Allan​ said: “The UK Government is committed to the eradication of all forms of forced labour and is supportive of initiatives to ensure that migrant workers working in factories and plants are not in situations of debt bondage.”

​Asos’ Modern Slavery Statement forms a key component of its Ethical Trade Strategy, which has been designed to improve the brand’s business practices to help tackle human rights impacts in its global supply chain and empower workers to realise and understand their fundamental rights.​