Attempted handbag robber fled after struggle with woman in Harrogate

A WOMAN struggled with a man who tried to snatch her handbag as she walked along a street in Harrogate

The 34-year-old Harrogate woman was targeted on Duchy Avenue just before 11.30am on Sunday (June 17.)

Police said she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed hold of her handbag and attempted to steal it.

After struggling with the woman for a couple of seconds, the man gave up and released the bag and made off in the direction of Glebe Road.

Police said the victim was was uninjured but was left very shaken by the incident.

The man is described as 5ft 11in tall and aged in his late twenties.

He was clean shaven and was large with a "chubby build."

He wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and an orange hoody with a dark coloured jacket over the top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Kelvin Troughton, quoting reference 12180107736.

Or email Kelvin.Troughton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk