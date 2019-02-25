Audi driver appears in court after Bradford death crash horror

A 23-year-old man has been told he faces a substantial prison sentence after he crashed an Audi Q7 in Bradford killing one of his passengers.

Worcester man Muhammad Zahid Awaisi pleaded guilty on Monday to causing the death of Syen Zaeen Hassan by dangerous driving following the lunchtime crash at the junction of Bowling Back Lane and Birksland Street in January last year.

Awaisi, of Winchcombe Drive, also admitted an offence of causing death by driving while uninsured.

At the time of the crash it was reported that the Audi driver had "lost control" of the vehicle before it hit a wall and flipped onto its side.

Members of Mr Hassan's family were at Bradford Crown Court to see Awaisi plead guilty and his case was adjourned until April 5 for reports to be prepared on the defendant who is currently remanded in custody.

Judge Neil Davey QC said for such serious offending a substantial period of imprisonment was inevitable.