Members of the audience shouted "fire, fire!" at the cast and crew on stage during the evening performance on November 24.

One member of the crew grabbed a fire extinguisher to deal with the 'minor' fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience were evacuated for around 20 minutes.

However, the show - which is earning rave reviews - resumed once the stage had been made safe.

Audience member Lizzie Murphy said: "There was even more adventure than expected at the opening night of #wendyandpeterpan @LeedsPlayhouse tonight when the scenery caught fire and the audience had to evacuate."

In a further tweet, she added: "Members of the audience were shouting “fire, fire!” to alert the cast and crew who grabbed the nearest fire extinguishers. Thankfully it was only minor, the audience was allowed back in after about 20 minutes and the show resumed once the stage had been made safe."

Leeds Playhouse Theatre has been contacted for comment.

cc Lizzie Murphy