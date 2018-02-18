Balaclava gang left empty-handed after ram raiding Rolex store in two cars

A mother has spoken of her daughter's terror after witnessing a ram raid on a luxury watch boutique in Leeds.

Paula Staten said her daughter was forced off the pavement on Briggate by two cars used in an attempted robbery at the Rolex store on Commercial Street at midday on Sunday.

Police have now said that two cars carrying a group of balaclava-clad men attempted to ram the shop, and broken glass can be seen in photos from the scene.

They failed to gain entry to the store and escaped in the cars a few minutes later, in the direction of Hunslet Road.

Nobody was injured and police remain at the scene.

Paula posted about the incident on Facebook:

"My daughter just rang me heartbroken. She was walking down Briggate and two cars came zooming down - absolutely frightened the living daylights our of her. The car ended up in the Rolex shop window. It’s carnage on Briggate."

Anyone who saw the attempted robbery or has information or phone footage of it is asked to call Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log number 751 of 18 February

Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.