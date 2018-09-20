Barrie Rutter to play 'Jack Lear' in Hull

Actor-director Barrie Rutter will direct and play the title role of Jack Lear in a “gritty retelling” of the Shakespearean tragedy - set on the banks of the Humber.

In the reworking of the play, which will be premiered at Hull Truck Theatre in January, Rutter will play a wealthy trawlerman - while his fish-gutting daughters scheme and scrap over their inheritance clad in oilskin frocks and thigh-high boots.

The Hull-born actor said he was thrilled to be playing the role, recalling a brief and unsuccessful stint as a bobber in 1967 at St Andrew’s Dock in the city.

He said: “This is a play that belongs on the East Coast: fish, fighting, passion and pride; served up with a healthy dollop of tradition and song.”

The production, which will transfer to Northern Stage in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne for a four-night run in February, will include live music by folk musician Eliza Carthy.

Artistic director at Hull Truck Theatre Mark Babych said: “We’re delighted to be working with Barrie to kick off our programme of theatre in 2019.

"Barrie’s passion and iconic northern voice is at the heart of this piece of work and it’s our pleasure to be delivering this ambitious play with him by our side."

Tickets go on sale on November 20.