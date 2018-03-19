BBC Look North Big 50 Sofa Challenge to roll into Sheffield tomorrow

BBC Look North stars Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson are set to roll into Sheffield tomorrow as part of their Yorkshire-wide Big 50 Sofa Challenge.

The trio will set off on the latest leg off their challenge from outside The Crucible Theatre at 8am and will push the sofa through the city centre before taking in a route which includes the Children's Hospital, Hallamshire Golf Club, Redmires Reservoir and Stanage Edge before arriving in Hathersage at 5.30pm.

They are taking the specially adapted sofa to 50 locations around the county in just eight days, meeting viewers and raising funds for Sport Relief and celebrating the 50th anniversary of Look North.

The trio will push, pull and drag the sofa, which has been specially adapted by students at Leeds City College and plan to cross the finish line in the market town of Otley on Thursday, March 22.

The challenge was suspended on Sunday between Bradford and Haworth due to heavy snow but resumed again this morning.

The event is the latest in a long line of challenges undertaken by the presenters.

In 2016, Harry and Paul walked three-legged for 139 miles raising over £300,000 while in 2014, Harry and Amy raised £250,000 when they travelled on a tandem bicycle for 280 miles across the region.

Weatherman Paul said: “Both our previous challenges - the tandem bike ride and the three-legged challenge - were really successful and this challenge will once again raise money for Sport Relief.

"I think this one is going to be really tough though, particularly the bit from Stanage Edge to Hathersage in Derbyshire. I’m sure Harry will be laid down on the sofa while Amy and I do all the hard work!”

To make a £5 donation to Sport Relief text the word SOFA to 70205.

Full details of the route are available HERE and you can follow the trio's progress live on Twitter @BBCSofa