“It was a Morris Minor and I called it Mildred,” she said. “I was about 22 or 23 at the time because it took me a while to get my licence.”

She was living in London and bought the car from Lyme Regis for £300. “I remember it took me three months to pay it off,” she said.

“The car had some character but it did break down on me.”

Georgey Spanswick first car was a £300 Morris Minor

She went on to have 25 years driving a Volkswagen Beetle which she adored and has now moved on to a MINI Cooper.

“Again, it’s a car with character, which is really important,” she said. “It is nine years old so not a new one but I love it.

“It is a nice shape and it has a go-faster stripe on it.

“I would have kept the Beetle if I could but it was getting old and unreliable and the parts were becoming very expensive.”

Georgey is currently best known for her breakfast show on BBC local radio but is also known for television and hosting live events.

Her career with a broadcaster started less than glamorously – stuffing envelopes at TV-am – back in the 1980s.

But she got her big break when one of the regular presenters was off sick. She then went on to present her own children's TV show, Cue George, as well as the weather on TV-am.

Heading north from London, Georgey became a roving reporter for Calendar at Yorkshire Television.

As a freelance presenter, Georgey's abilities have taken her all over the place. She became Channel 4's American Football reporter, then the sailing correspondent, and even travelled to Canada to present lumberjack sports.

Georgey even did a stint at the Bradford Alhambra playing Fairy Courgette in Jack and the Beanstalk.