Ben Schmidt helps drive Yorkshire to overwhelming win against Lancashire

NEW Brabazon Trophy holder Ben Schmidt assumed a leading role for Yorkshire a week after his triumph and helped point them towards an emphatic 14-4 Northern Counties victory over Lancashire at Fairhaven.

Rotherham’s Schmidt - who became the youngest winner of the English Men’s Open Amateur Stroke Play at Alwoodley seven days ago - teamed up with Middlesbrough’s James Swash in the opening foursomes and the pair won 3&2.

It set the tone for the day with captain Darryl Berry’s side sweeping into a 5-1 lead by lunchtime, remaining unbeaten in the process as they won four of the foursomes contests and halved the other two.

Schmidt completed a double by winning the top afternoon singles 2&1, making him one of five White Rose players who returned 100 per cent records for the day. Swash, Cookridge Hall’s Tom Broxup, Rotherham’s Lewis Hollingworth and Huddersfield’s Josh Morton were the others with two wins out of two.

Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury and Rotherham’s Charlie Daughtrey, who won as a foursomes pairing, also finished unbeaten for the day after halving their respective afternoon singles.

Berry’s side lost only two of the day’s 18 contests with the tail showing its strength, all five of the final points of the day going Yorkshire’s way.

The victory complemented an opening 10-8 defeat of Durham and Yorkshire remain on track to mark Berry’s final season as their captain with a fifth successive Northern Counties League title.