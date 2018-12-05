PICS: Third Party

Best pantomimes not to miss in Yorkshire this Christmas

Yorkshire boasts has a rich panto heritage.

And this season there are some festive crackers to enjoy right across the region. Here are a selection of the best:

Emmerdales Sapphire Elia is playing the role of Belle in this years production of Beauty and the Beast. Her beast is played by Jez Edwards, in his tenth consecutive pantomime performance. Performances run until December 31.

1. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The classic fairytale is injected with rock and roll hits as well as heaps of panto charm. Cinderella is played by Grace Lancaster and her Prince Charming is Alex Wingfield. It runs until January 13. Tickets are 16 to 24.

2. ROCK AND ROLL CINDERELLA, CITY VARIETIES

Starring panto legend Billy Pearce, Christopher Biggins and Simon Webbe this retake of the classic tale of Aladdin runs from December 8 to January 20. Tickets range from 15.50 to 40.

3. ALADDIN, ALHAMBRA, BRADFORD

Dorothy is off to see the Wizard this December at the Bradford Playhouse.'The show runs from December 21 to December 30.'Tickets cost 12.50 to 14.50.

4. WIZARD OF OZ, BRADFORD PLAYHOUSE

