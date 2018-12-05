Best pantomimes not to miss in Yorkshire this Christmas
Yorkshire boasts has a rich panto heritage.
And this season there are some festive crackers to enjoy right across the region. Here are a selection of the best:
1. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Emmerdales Sapphire Elia is playing the role of Belle in this years production of Beauty and the Beast. Her beast is played by Jez Edwards, in his tenth consecutive pantomime performance. Performances run until December 31.
The classic fairytale is injected with rock and roll hits as well as heaps of panto charm. Cinderella is played by Grace Lancaster and her Prince Charming is Alex Wingfield. It runs until January 13. Tickets are 16 to 24.