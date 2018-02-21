Bhayani Law moves to new premises

Sheffield-based HR law firm Bhayani Law has expanded into new premises and is targeting a 40 per cent increase in turnover over the next 12 months.

Founded in 2014 by Jay Bhayani, the firm specialises exclusively in HR and employment law throughout Yorkshire.

Following the agreement of a deal for a six-figure funding package from HSBC, Bhayani Law expects to grow staff members after it acquired a new Shoreham Street location, near Sheffield train station.

Jay Bhayani, managing director of Bhayani Law, said: “We’ve always believed that our expertise in employment and HR law has made us a truly unique company.

“The move to a new city centre premises, with transport links across the country, is fantastic for the future of Bhayani Law.

“It means more businesses will be able to benefit from our comprehensive services and helps to give us a wider national profile.”

Jo Dickinson, Area Director for West & South Yorkshire for HSBC, added: “Jay Bhayani has over 25 years of award-winning law experience so we are pleased to support the growth and continued success of Bhayani Law. With an increased national trend in employment tribunal fees, the law firm is now in a prime position to make the most of an increased demand.”

The law firm recently launched a new training programme to help business leaders across the Sheffield City Region.

Hospitality Hub, a new training and networking programme designed for those working in the hospitality sector.