Bike cops take Wakefield and Pontefract 'rogue' riders to task

"Rogue" off-road motorcycle riders in Wakefield and Pontefract have been taken to task following a police operation.

Wakefield District Police’s Matrix Team, which investigates bike crime, has took eight vehicles off the road and reported three riders to be summoned to court so far this year.

Officers focused mainly on the Carlton High School area in Pontefract and Eastmoor in Wakefield in response to concerns from residents about anti-social behaviour, and conducted several patrols.

Within just five minutes in Pontefract they came across a man they say was taking a passengers without helmets for a ride on footpaths.

The team seized a bike and have now issued a summons for a man to attend court.

In Eastmoor officers also seized a machine after being advised that a nuisance biker had been riding on the estate without insurance.

Meanwhile, three men were dealt with at court after being reported for summons for previous offences.

All three were fined, including a Castleford man who was billed for £811 and given eight penalty points for riding a motorbike on a road without licence or insurance.

Inspector Helen Brear of Wakefield West, said: “Our two man Matrix Team launched last year and since 2017 they have made a real and significant impact in making our roads safer.

“We are now in a position where cases are rolling through the courts on a monthly basis and those appearing are receiving significant fines and endorsements on their licences.

“We are now actively looking at how we can boost the capabilities of the Matrix Team further.”

Wakefield East Inspector Paul Sullivan added: “Our Matrix officers provide both a highly visible deterrent and a reassuring sight in communities where off road anti-social riding has been prevalent and I commend the work they have been doing to support police officers and staff.

“We continue to ask anyone who has information about off road bike related anti-social behaviour in our communities to contact their local NPT via 101.”