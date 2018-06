Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a blaze at a petrol station shop in Dewsbury this morning.

Two crews from Dewsbury Fire Station and one from Ossett were called to the blaze at the shop on Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, just after 3.30am today (Tues June 19).

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the shop was 15 per cent involved in fire.

Police and fire investigation officers also attended the scene.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.