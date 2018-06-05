Body found in beck in Bradford: Missing man's family told

Have your say

POLICE have said the family of missing Bradford man James Huby has been informed after a body was found in a beck.

Officers were called to Cottingley Road in Allerton at around 2.30pm yesterday (Mon June 4) after a man's body was found in a beck.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Enquiries are continuing today to establish the identity of the deceased.

"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and the family of James Huby have been informed."

Police had launched a missing person appeal for 54-year-old Mr Huby, of Cottingley Road.

Police said he was last seen on May 27 and reported missing on May 29.