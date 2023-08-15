Body of man found on Yorkshire road believed to have been victim of hit and run

The body of a man believed to have been the victim of a hit and run was found by members of the public in Yorkshire, police said.

At 1.55am on Monday August 14, emergency services were called to College Road, Doncaster after members of the public found the body of a man in the road.

Officers believe that the man, who suffered multiple injuries, has been involved in a collision with a vehicle at some time overnight that has failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Any motorist with dash cam footage who was travelling through the College Road area overnight are asked to review their recordings and send on any relevant footage.

You can pass information to police via their new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 68 of 14 August when you get in touch.

If you have dash cam footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.