Body of woman, 37, found in Bradford: Police appeal for witnesses

POLICE are appealing for any witnesses after the body of a 37-year-old woman was found in Bradford.

Officers found the body at Wapping Road in Bradford just after 5pm yesterday (Thurs Feb 22) after being called by a member of the public.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what happened and police are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity or a fire at the location on Sunday night into Monday morning to get in contact.

"Call police on 101 quoting log 1271 of 22 February."