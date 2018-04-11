Boss earns more than Prime Minister as Doncaster Council top pay is revealed

The latest salaries of top earners at Doncaster Council has been revealed.

The authority has 18 members of staff pocketing over £1.6 million in basic salaries.

Chief executive Jo Miller is the highest paid employee earning £161,000 a year - nearly £20,000 more than Prime Minister Theresa May.

Director of people Damien Allen, whose role includes young people and education, collects £121,000 per annum.

Peter Dale, director of regeneration and environment, also earns £121,000. He’s responsible for waste, recycling, housing and highways.

Debbie Hogg, director of corporate resources, receives £121,000 each year for running a team in charge of elections, finance, human resources and corporate policy.

Director of public health, Dr Rupert Suckling earns £91,000 along with 13 other assistant directors across a variety of council departments.

Pressure group the TaxPayers’ Alliance, who compiled the data across all councils in the UK, said local authorities were scaling back services and hiking up council tax instead of cutting back on top pay.

Doncaster Council said the gap between the highest and the lowest paid staff members is narrowing year on year.

They added that since 2011, there’s been a 46 per cent reduction in salary costs and posts at head of service level and above.

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The average council tax bill has gone up by more than £900 over the last twenty years and spending has gone through the roof.

“Disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay. Despite many in the public sector facing a much-needed pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages.

"There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities. The government must also act to implement the exit payment cap that was passed in 2016."

Jill Parker, assistant director of human resources, said: “Ensuring we have the right skilled and experienced people in place is vital if we are to move the council forward and effectively deal with the challenges ahead and deliver services differently.

“Year on year we have been closing the ratio between the highest and lowest paid employees and this year has been no exception; as we continue to address the lowest paid, supported by introducing the foundation Living Wage to our employees ahead of most other councils.

“In addition, levels and requirements at senior management level are continually reviewed along with the rest of the council’s transformation.”