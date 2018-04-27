Boy, 16, injured in hit and run in Bridlington

Have your say

A driver failed to stop after a collision in Bridlington where a 16-year-old boy was knocked off his bike.

A witness appeal has been issued after the incident, which happened at around 7.30am on Tuesday 25 April, when a black coloured car collided with a bicycle in St Anne’s Road.

The boy, who was riding the bike at the time, suffered injuries to his back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car failed to stop following the collision.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "If you saw what happened please call us on 101 quoting log 86 of 25/04/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."