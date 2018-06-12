Boy, 17, shot in gun attack on Sheffield estate

A boy, aged 17, is recovering in hospital after being shot on a Sheffield estate.

The teenager was shot in the Nodder Road area of Woodthorpe at around 9.10pm yesterday.

Armed police officers were deployed to the estate and a cordon was put in place around the scene of the shooting, which was close to the junction with Hastilar Road South.

No arrests have yet been made.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An investigation has been launched following reports a teenager had suffered a gunshot wound in the Nodder Road area of Sheffield.

"At around 9.10pm yesterday evening, officers responded to reports a 17-year-old boy had been injured on Nodder Road at the junction with Hastilar Road South, Sheffield.

"The 17-year-old was taken to hospital, where he currently remains. He condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"If you were in the area around the time of the incident, or saw any suspicious activity, please call."

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11.

More to follow.