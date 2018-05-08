Boy, three, rescued after locking himself in house

FIREFIGHTERS RESCUED a three-year-old child who had locked himself in his house on his own.

The firefighters were called to the home in Ridsdale, Hull, shortly after 9am today and managed to get in through an upstairs window to unlock the door.

A spokesman said the child had locked himself in while his mother was outside.

He said: "His mum had just popped out into the garden and the child went and locked the door, locking her out."

