Bradford City club doctor 'in critical condition' after cycling accident in Yorkshire Dales

Bradford City have confirmed that their club doctor has been involved in a serious collision while cycling.

Dr Vince Cavaliere was struck by a Land Rover on Moor Road in Ilkley last Friday evening and is now in a critical condition in hospital.

He was riding his Boardman road bike towards Ilkley from Burley Woodhead at the time of the accident.

He has been the club's doctor since 1992 and also works as a GP at Idle Medical Centre in Bradford.

In a statement on the club's website, the Bantams said:

"Our thoughts are with all of Vince’s loved ones at this time and we politely request that their privacy is respected."

In 2007 Dr Cavaliere's wife, Pamela, died from cancer at the age of just 43. The couple have two children and at the time were living in Adel. A ball the family held at Bradford City's Valley Parade ground raised around £70,000 for cancer charities.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 1942 of June 23.