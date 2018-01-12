Bradford man with links to Leeds recalled to prison

Police have issued details of a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Michael Craggs, aged 21, who is from the Apperley Bridge area of Bradford, was released from prison on licence in November after serving a sentence for handling stolen goods.

He is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with the terms of his licence.

He is described as being about 6ft and of slim build.

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate Craggs, who has links to Bradford, Leeds and the Inverclyde area of Scotland.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, quoting the reference number 13170561530.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.